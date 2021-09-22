Former U.S. military leader testifies in Holmes fraud trial

Holmes assured him that the Edison would be able to scan for health problems with just a finger prick — a concept that Mattis testified he found “pretty breathtaking'" for its potential applications in the field of battle.

“I'm strong believer in what you have designed/built and hope we can get it in the theater soon to test it," Mattis wrote in a March 2013 email shortly before he retired from the military.

While cross-examining Mattis, a lawyer for Holmes showed a July 2013 email from the retired general that suggested he has muted expectations for Theranos' impact on the military. “U.S. military may be a customer but likely not immediately, or in a big way," Mattis wrote while seeking clearance to be on the Theranos board.

In another email presented by government prosecutors during Mattis' testimony, Holmes encouraged his belief in what Theranos could do for the military. “This initiative is a small way of being able to serve and we will do whatever it takes to make it successful," Holmes assured him in her email.

As Mattis testified, Holmes watched him intently without displaying much emotion.