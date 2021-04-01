 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former teacher convicted of recording students undressing
0 comments
AP

Former teacher convicted of recording students undressing

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Former teacher convicted of recording students undressing

FILE - This photo made available by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, in Florida, shows Mark William Ackett under arrest, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Ackett, a former Florida teacher, was convicted Thursday, April 1, 2021, of secretly recording 124 students and an adult teacher undressing over a period of nearly two years.

 HOGP

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida teacher was convicted Thursday of secretly recording 124 students and an adult teacher undressing over a period of nearly two years.

Mark William Ackett, 52, pleaded guilty in Hillsborough County Circuit Court to more than 300 counts of video voyeurism, the Tampa Bay Times reported. He faces the possibility of life in prison at his May 10 sentencing.

Ackett, who taught fashion design and coached girls track at Bloomingdale High School, quit shortly after his 2018 arrest.

A 17-year-old student was changing clothes in a dressing area inside a fashion design classroom in September 2018 when she noticed a box on a shelf with a light coming from it, investigators said. She found a cellphone recording a video inside the box and told the school's principal, who contacted the sheriff's office.

Ackett admitted to deputies that he had been recording students without their knowledge, officials said. The recordings began in January 2017.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News