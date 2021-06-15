Former student guilty of murder in Colorado school shooting

DENVER (AP) — One of two former students accused of a fatal shooting at a suburban Denver school in 2019 was convicted Tuesday of over 40 criminal charges, including murder, attempted murder and conspiracy.

The verdict against Devon Erickson came less than 24 hours after lawyers delivered closing arguments in his trial. Prosecutors said Erickson, now 20, was a full partner with Alec McKinney in the shooting that killed one student at STEM School Highlands Ranch in an unincorporated suburban community south of Denver.

The shooting happened in the high school portion of the school in a darkened classroom of seniors watching “The Princess Bride” in the days leading up to graduation. Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed, and eight others were wounded.

Defense attorneys argued that Erickson, who was 18 at the time, was manipulated and pressured into participating by his younger friend. McKinney testified against Erickson after pleading guilty last year.

Since he was an adult at the time of the shooting, Erickson faces a sentence of life in prison without parole. McKinney, who was 16 at the time, could become eligible for parole after about 20 years in prison under a program for juvenile offenders.