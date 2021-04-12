Former soldiers charged in stabbing death of another soldier

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Two former soldiers have been indicted on charges including murder in the death of another soldier who was found stabbed to death in his room on a Georgia military base, according to court documents unsealed Monday.

Byron Booker, 28, of Ludowici, and Jordan Brown, 21, of St. Marys, are charged in the June 2020 death of 24-year-old Austin J. Hawk at the U.S. Army's Fort Stewart.

Amy Lee Copeland, a lawyer for Brown, said in an email Monday that she doesn't comment on pending cases. A.J. Balbo, a lawyer for Booker, said in an email that his client “is entitled to the presumption of innocence throughout this process.”

The indictment says the two men conspired to retaliate against Hawk for reporting Booker to Army leadership for “poor leadership, poor military performance, and maltreatment of subordinates” and for reporting Brown for using drugs. In mid-June the Booker and Brown discussed “silencing” Hawk and discussed different ways to do that, including beating him, poisoning him and smothering him with a pillow and discussed Brown providing Booker with a key to Hawk's room so he “could enter without authority and ‘silence’ Specialist Hawk,” the indictment says.