Former San Diego mayor joins race for California governor

Faulconer's announcement came as supporters of a possible recall that could oust Newsom from office continue gathering the nearly 1.5 million petition signatures needed to qualify the proposal for the ballot.

They have until mid-March to hit the required threshold, and organizers say they have over 1.3 million so far.

If the recall qualifies, Newsom would be forced to fend off rivals in the midst of a pandemic that has cost the state millions of jobs and upended daily life for nearly 40 million residents.

Newsom’s 2018 rival, businessman John Cox, also has said he is a likely candidate, whether in a recall or next year, when Newsom would stand for a second term. Technology investor Chamath Palihapitiya is considering a run. Another name mentioned in Republican circles is ex-President Donald Trump’s former acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, who lives in California.

Newsom, a former San Francisco mayor, was elected in a 2018 landslide in the heavily Democratic state but is struggling in a difficult period in his tenure, with criticism coming from Democrats and Republicans.

Last spring, Newsom received wide praise for his aggressive approach to the coronavirus outbreak, when he issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order.