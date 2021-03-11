Former Presidents Carter, Clinton, Bush and Obama urge Americans to get vaccinated. Watch here.

The longer spot begins with Bush touting that Covid vaccines will "soon be available to everyone," before Obama says that the vaccine means "hope" that it "will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease."

The ad then turns to the presidents describing what they have missed during the pandemic and why they want to be vaccinated. Clinton says he wants to "go back to work" and to "be able to move around." Obama says he misses visiting his mother-in-law and he wants to "hug her and see her on her birthday." And Bush says he is "really looking forward to going to Opening Day in Texas Rangers Stadium with the full stadium."

Carter does not speak on camera, but the 96-year-old President says during the spot that he is getting vaccinated "because we want this pandemic to end as soon as possible."

The ad ends with all four former presidents urging Americans to get the vaccine as images of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, Barack and Michelle Obama, George and Laura Bush and Bill and Hillary Clinton all getting their vaccines are shown.

"So, we urge you to get vaccinated when it is available to you," Obama says.

"Roll up your sleeve and do you part," Bush says.

"This is our shot," Clinton says.