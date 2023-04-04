NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday at a Manhattan courthouse ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.
Wearing his signature dark suit and red tie, Trump turned and waved to crowds outside the building before heading inside to be fingerprinted and processed — a remarkable reckoning after years of investigations into his personal, business and political dealings and an extraordinary moment in U.S. history.
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Keep scrolling for more photos capturing the scene in Manhattan
He arrived at court in an eight-car motorcade that took him from Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan through the main north-south highway on the east side of the city, past landmarks such as the United Nations. Along the way, the voluble ex-president posted on his social media platform: “Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”
The booking and appearance before Judge Juan Merchan should be relatively brief — though hardly routine — as Trump learns for the first time the charges against him. Trump will plead not guilty, according to his lawyers, and is expected to enter the plea himself, as is standard in the court.
Merchan has ruled that TV cameras won't be allowed in the courtroom.
Trump, who was impeached twice by the U.S. House but was never convicted in the U.S. Senate, is the first former president to face criminal charges. The nation's 45th commander in chief was escorted from Trump Tower to the courthouse by the Secret Service and may have his mug shot taken.
Photos: Donald Trump's arraignment
A police officer stands outside District Attorney's office in New York, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is scheduled to unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Police officers secure the perimeter outside Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Lucas Camp, of Astoria, holds a sign near Trump Tower, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in New York. Former President Donald Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., walks past the criminal courthouse in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
Stefan Jeremiah
Protesters argue at the Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Former President Donald Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
Stefan Jeremiah
A supporter of former President Donald Trump pulls up an anti-Trump banner off the ground at the Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender and be arraigned on criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
Stefan Jeremiah
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams blows a whistle as Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
Stefan Jeremiah
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks at protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Former President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender and be arraigned at Manhattan court Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.(AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
Stefan Jeremiah
People gather at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Former President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender and be arraigned at Manhattan court Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
Stefan Jeremiah
A protester holds a sign depicting Former President Donald Trump among onlookers and members of the media outside Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Onlookers and members of the media gather across the street from Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender and be arraigned at the court Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Security personnel and police stand guard outside Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender and be arraigned at the court Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will surrender in Manhattan to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower for Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will be booked and arraigned on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Corey Sipkin
Former President Donald Trump arrives at the Manhattan District Attorney's office, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at the Manhattan District Attorney's office, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Donald Trump supporter Fred Williams, 79, gets a fist bump from another supporter walking by after the former president exited Trump Tower, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Brittainy Newman
Demonstrators gather outside New York Supreme Court where former President Donald Trump is expected to appear, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Demonstrators gather outside New York Supreme Court where former President Donald Trump is expected to appear, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!