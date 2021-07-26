Former Nevada ‘sundown town’ stands by siren amid reckoning

It now rings at 5 p.m. — a compromise that many in the tribe have said they're uncomfortable with and will challenge.

Frisby attributes the dispute to conflicting versions of history and emphasizes intent over interpretation. He doesn't doubt the siren was used to signal the enforcement of the ordinance but said it was purchased to honor first responders. Nothing he’s found in the town archive or other records connects the siren to the sundown ordinance, and he doesn't believe defense of the siren is incompatible with acknowledging the county ordinance's “awful” legacy.

“A lot of Minden residents have taken this hard because their fathers and grandfathers were the ones that worked to save up the money to purchase that siren for the purpose of responding to emergencies,” he said. “It’s just unfortunate that because of the proximity in time, it’s been lumped in with this ordinance.”

Assemblyman Howard Watts, the Las Vegas Democrat who sponsored the legislation to shut off the siren, said the lingering pain its sound evokes demanded action. He respects the agreement the tribal chairman and town manager reached, but beforehand didn't think the town's effort to clarify what the siren means in their eyes was sufficient.