Former Maui Pineapple workers receive $4.8M after abuse case

Mordechai Orian, former president of Global Horizon, said his company shut down in 2007 and wasn't able to fight the case against it. He called the judgment “absurd” and “crazy.”

“They had beautiful housing. No complaints. What discrimination can (there) be against people that you bring to Hawaii from Thailand and give them (a) better life?" he said.

U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi ruled Global Horizon managers physically abused some workers, including one manager who slapped a worker's head after accusing him of helping another worker escape. Another manager grabbed a worker by his shirt and threw him against a wall and punched some workers in the face.

One manager told workers that anyone who ran away would be shot, deported or arrested, the judge said.

Global Horizons “chose Thai workers based on a stereotype that Thai workers would be more compliant and less likely to escape or cause other problems,” Kobayashi's ruling said.

At Maui Pineapple, a high metal fence containing three layers of wire surrounded the workers' housing, and 10 security guards patrolled the area 24 hours a day, making the workers feel like prisoners, the judge said. Maui Pineapple housing was infested with rats and bugs and lacked hot water for bathing, she said.