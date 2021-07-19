Former Louisville newspaper editor David Hawpe dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — David Hawpe, who rose through the ranks of the Courier Journal to become editor of the Louisville newspaper, which won multiple Pulitzer Prizes on his watch, has died. He was 78.

His death Sunday night was confirmed on Facebook by his sister-in-law, Hilda Miller. Hawpe had been hospitalized with multiple health problems, the Courier Journal reported.

Hawpe was an unabashed liberal who championed school reform, working people and the Appalachian region of his home state during his decadeslong career.

Hawpe began his career reporting for The Associated Press in Kentucky. In 1969, he started working for the Courier Journal in its Hazard bureau in eastern Kentucky, covering the region’s poverty.

He wrote his first front-page story in late 1969, the newspaper reported, about a disabled “tall, gaunt 30-year-old father of 5 who went as far as the second grade” and said was denied county assistance to help “lift his family out of its destitute existence on Bear Run in Owsley County” because “he doesn’t vote the way he was told to.”