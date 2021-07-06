Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in hospice care

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, who turns 94 in August, announced Tuesday that he has entered hospice care after being hospitalized Sunday with pain in his right lung.

The four-term former governor, whose three-decade dominance of Louisiana politics was all but overshadowed by an eight-year stretch in federal prison, downplayed the end-of-life aspect of hospice care.

“While people assume that hospice means I’m dying, I assure everyone it’s simply a matter of good and convenient care that is less trouble for everybody,” Edwards said in joint statement with his wife, Trina.

The decision followed an ambulance trip to St. Elizabeth's hospital, near his home. Doctors there provided a battery of tests that revealed nothing.

“His blood oxygen and blood pressure were both low,” Trina Edwards said. “And we made the decision to go the hospital out of an abundance of caution. His strength has been failing in recent weeks but Edwin has always rallied back in the past and we’re praying for that again.”