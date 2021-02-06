Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh dies at 61 from cancer

“I think I’ve gotten probably more prayer letters from Indiana than anywhere,” she said. “It really doesn’t matter what religion it is, just as long as people are praying and keeping me up in somebody’s thoughts.”

Bayh grew up in California and met Evan Bayh while both were working in Washington in the early 1980s. They married in 1985 as he was following his father, former U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh, into Indiana politics, leading to his election at age 32 to become the nation’s youngest governor. Birch Bayh died in 2019.

Susan Bayh was an attorney who drew some criticism for her membership on several corporate boards while her husband held elected offices.

The Bayhs had lived in Washington since Evan Bayh was elected to the Senate in 1998. He didn’t seek election to a third Senate term in 2010. He launched an unexpected comeback bid in 2016 for the Senate but lost to Republican Todd Young.

