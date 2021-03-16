Former GOP Rep. Doug Ose enters California recall election

On Monday, Newsom launched his campaign with an attack on the senior recall organizers, depicting them as political extremists loyal to former Republican President Donald Trump. Recall organizers said Newsom was attempting to smear an effort that has gathered over 2 million petition signatures statewide to place the proposal on the ballot this year.

About 1.5 million signatures are needed for the recall to qualify for the ballot, though hundreds of thousands must still be validated by election officials. The deadline for submitting signatures is Wednesday.

In an interview last month, Ose said voters are clamoring for new leadership after Newsom’s wobbly COVID-19 vaccine rollout and long-running coronavirus rules that have shuttered businesses and public schools.

Ose, a businessman from the Sacramento region, said he will run in the recall if it qualifies or, if it doesn’t, challenge Newsom when he is expected to seek a second term in 2022.

He faces the challenge of quickly becoming better known across California, home to 40 million. Ose, a political moderate, briefly ran for governor in 2018 before dropping out of the race, citing a lack of funding.