Former GOP congressman Ose eyes run for California governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Republican congressman Doug Ose said Wednesday he is considering entering a possible recall election aimed at Gov. Gavin Newsom, raising the possibility of another Republican joining a contest that could oust the Democratic governor from office.

In an interview, Ose said voters are clamoring for new leadership after Newsom's wobbly COVID-19 vaccine rollout and long-running coronavirus rules that have shuttered businesses and public schools.

“I know I can do a better job than Newsom is doing,” Ose said. “Anybody running needs to talk about issues that matter around the kitchen table.”

Supporters of a possible recall election are continuing to gather petition signatures needed to qualify the proposal for the ballot. They have until mid-March to hit a required threshold of nearly 1.5 million signatures, and organizers say they have over 1.3 million so far.

If Ose decides to become a candidate, he said he will run in the recall if it qualifies or, if it doesn’t, challenge Newsom when he is expected to seek a second term in 2022.

Ose, a businessman from the Sacramento region, served in Congress from 1999 to January 2005. He has recently tweeted in support of the recall, as well as urging schools to reopen.