Former detective sentenced for role in wrongful convictions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky detective has been sentenced to a year in prison for his role in the wrongful convictions of two men, one of whom spent nearly a decade behind bars before being exonerated.

Former Louisville Detective Mark Handy agreed to a plea deal Tuesday on charges of perjury and tampering with evidence and Jefferson Circuit Judge Olu Stevens sentenced him to one year in prison under a plea bargain that prohibits him from seeking probation, news outlets reported.

The action came after Judge Stevens rejected a proposed deal in August that included no prison time for Handy. The judge said one of the victims, Edwin Chandler, supported the new plea deal.

In that case, Handy admitted he testified untruthfully at trial about something he said Chandler told him about the case.

Chandler, who spent nearly 10 years in prison before being exonerated in 2009, was convicted in 1995 in the robbery and slaying of a convenience store clerk, but fingerprint technology later identified another suspect, who is currently facing charges.