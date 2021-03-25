Former composer, wife invite viewers to 'Stump the Maestro'

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — Name a show tune, jazz standard or movie score, and chances are 91-year-old Peter Fuchs can not only hum it, but play it from memory on his keyboard.

His wife, Veronica, takes requests on their daily Facebook Live show “Stump the Maestro,” which began last March when the coronavirus locked them down in their one-bedroom apartment near Miami.

Every now and then, the former composer, conductor and Holocaust survivor is confounded by a request. He fumbles through a stack of books beside the keyboard, furiously searching for the music while his wife continues talking to the audience they’ve grown over months of isolation.

“Stump the Maestro” has become their happy hour, to be shared with old friends and others who’ve just stumbled across a show that began as a daily distraction for neighbors at their senior community, Vi at Aventura.

“We decided let’s just try and see where it’s going to go,” Veronica Fuchs, 87, a former Broadway singer, tells viewers. “But at the same time, we just had fun doing it and all of you just hopped on.”

Each episode begins with Fuchs playing a few show tunes, and his wife asks the viewers to guess the titles. Most are classics, like “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”