Former 'Bridgegate' villain seeks political resurrection

The reception from former colleagues was frosty, Kelly said.

“I went to friends on both side of the aisle, and I use the term friends loosely, and asked them to bury me somewhere, let me just get back in somewhere,” she said. "'Remember what I used to do, remember my reputation? I certainly learned the hard way what not to do. But let me come back.' And they all said no.”

Kelly believes the reluctance can be traced to the still-influential Christie. The two haven’t spoken since Christie fired her in January 2014 after revelations about the bridge lanes became public; they sat feet from each other last year during Supreme Court arguments but didn’t speak.

Christie wasn’t charged but saw the scandal sink his 2016 presidential hopes. He has said he wasn’t aware of the scheme, but Kelly and others contradicted that in their trial testimony. Kelly contends she was served up as a scapegoat and that the former governor is now exacting revenge.