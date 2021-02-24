Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker

Cuomo “didn’t touch me,” Boylan wrote, but she said the encounter made her deeply uncomfortable.

During an October 2017 jet flight, she said Cuomo quipped “let’s play strip poker” as they sat with a press aide and a state trooper. She said she brushed it off with a joke, sarcastically saying, “That’s exactly what I was thinking,” but privately found the comment upsetting.

Boylan said when she was offered a promotion in 2018, she initially turned the job down because she didn’t want to work more closely with Cuomo. She said she agreed to take the position after the administration agreed to let her keep her old office on a separate floor.

Boylan claimed that besides her own experiences, the governor created a culture of pervasive sexual harassment, including making unflattering comments about the weight of female colleagues, ridiculing them about their romantic relationships and having roses delivered to female staff on Valentine’s Day.

“His inappropriate behavior toward women was an affirmation that he liked you, that you must be doing something right,” Boylan said. “He used intimidation to silence his critics. And if you dared to speak up, you would face consequences.”