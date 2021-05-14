Forest Service delays logging project near Yellowstone park

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has delayed a proposed logging project just outside the boundaries of Yellowstone National Park that the agency said was meant to the risk of fire and improve forest health, but that opponents said would harm habitat for grizzly bears, lynx, pine martens and wolverines.

The project, announced last summer, called for up to seven square miles (18 square kilometers) of scattered clear cuts and tree thinning on up to 24 square miles (62 square kilometers) of forest land.

The project was aimed at protecting structures in the area where the forest meets West Yellowstone, a gateway town to the park, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. The lodgepole pine in the area are susceptible to mountain pine beetle infestations, forest officials said.

The thinning was proposed to reduce the risk of crown fire, or fire spreading quickly through the tops of trees, said Jeff Shanafelt, a fire management officer for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.