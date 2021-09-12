Forecasters: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico

“Heavy rain, flash flooding appears to be the biggest threat across our region with Nicholas,” he said in an email.

The storm has the potential to dump as much as 15 to 25 inches (38 to 64 centimeters) of rain in isolated areas either in southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana, he said.

At 11 a.m. EDT, the storm was located about 130 miles (205 kilometers) northeast of Veracruz, Mexico and 405 miles (650 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande River. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (65 kph) and it was moving north-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott placed rescue teams and emergency medical groups on standby along the length of the Texas Gulf Coast.

“We will continue to closely monitor this storm and take all necessary precautions to keep Texans safe,” Abbott said in a statement. “I encourage Texans to follow the guidance and warnings of their local officials and be mindful of potential heavy rain and flooding.”

Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said via Twitter that Nicholas is the 14th named storm of 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Only 4 other years since 1966 have had 14 or more named storms by Sept. 12: 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0