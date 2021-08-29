 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian no threat to land
0 comments
AP

Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian no threat to land

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a new tropical storm system has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters at the Miami-based center say Tropical Storm Julian poses no threat to land. No coastal warnings or watches were put into effect.

The storm's center is about 865 miles (about 1,400 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph (85 kph).

The storm was expected to dissipate on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Cedar Valley Pridefest Drag Show

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News