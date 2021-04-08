Forecasters expect another overactive hurricane season with 17 named storms

"The Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because it creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing," the WMO announced in March.

It was decided that a separate list of names would be used as a backup.

The Greek alphabet will be replaced by a supplemental list of names using the same rules as the main Atlantic hurricane season naming list -- a list of names A-Z, but excluding the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z -- for if and when the initial list of names has been exhausted.

This will allow for the supplemental list of names to be more easily retired and replaced when the need arises.

Hurricane preparedness begins now

Climatologically, about 30% of all Atlantic hurricanes make US landfall. However, you don't need to have all of the 17 forecast storms make landfall in the US for it to be an impactful season.