Ford is betting that solid-state batteries will cut EV costs

Q: Why are solid-state batteries so important compared with the lithium-ion batteries now used in electric vehicles?

A: Because of the promise of much higher levels of energy density. For customers, that basically means they can drive farther with the more range. So as you get better energy and power density, the cells get smaller. That allows the vehicles to become lighter for the same range, as well as more space for people and their things instead of for batteries. And then, of course, cost. Being able to drive the cost-per-kilowatt-hour down will speed up the adoption of battery electric vehicles.

Q. What's the advantage over lithium-ion batteries now?

A: The big thing is going from a liquid electrolyte to a solid electrolyte; that gives you better conductivity. That’s the enabler for the power and energy. The challenge has always been, can you actually scale it up to where the format of the cell is large enough for automotive use? Then can you actually manufacture it at scale to hit the cost targets?

Q: There has been a lot of talk about potential shortages of lithium, copper, nickel, other precious metals. Does solid state use fewer of those?