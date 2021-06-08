'For the culture': The moment arrives for 'In the Heights'

The lyrics and backdrop of “In the Heights” are especially meaningful to the Bushwick native Ramos, whose star-making performance brings a streetwise New York swagger and big-smiling charisma to the film.

“The story of all these characters feels so familiar to my life and to the people that are in my life who I’ve seen in my own community growing up in Bushwick in New York and Brooklyn,” says Ramos. “There are shots of the food that I grew up eating, the music that I grew up listening to. The piragua guy, I know that guy.”

A sense of responsibility weighed on Ramos during the filming in Washington Heights. Before shooting certain scenes that felt particularly powerful, Ramos would shout to the crew: “For the culture!” — a ritual he learned from Spike Lee while acting in his “She’s Gotta Have It.”

“It meant that we are all here, in this moment, doing this film and telling this story for something that is way bigger than any us," says Ramos. “This ain’t about us, this movie. It’s about the people that came before us and the people that came after us. This is for everybody who had to sacrifice, who had to break doors open.”