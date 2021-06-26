For some US Muslims, raw talk on suicide, mental health

“The initial reaction of the community was total shock,” said Imam Abdul Rahman Bashir of the Islamic Association of Allen, where the family’s funeral was held. “Their reaction went from shock, grief to then concern about other families around them: Are they saying something that they can’t hear? Is something out there that they can’t see?"

"It definitely opened up the conversation for understanding what mental health is and the importance of mental well-being,” he added.

Suicide is theologically proscribed under Islam, and Awaad while acknowledging that, takes a nuanced view on the issue, arguing that it's not up to people to judge. Contrary to what she's heard some say about people who took their own lives, she believes the deceased may receive prayers regardless of how they died.

“We don’t know the state of a person when they reach this point in their life, and we don’t know their mental state in that moment," she said. "... Only God can judge on this.”