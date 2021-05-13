For Muslims in America, Eid al-Fitr comes as pandemic eases

Normally Masjidullah partners with other mosques to hold one big Eid prayer that draws thousands, but not this year to avoid crowding.

“Eid is a time to see people you perhaps may have not seen throughout the year,” Abdul-Zahir said. “Because we are not all together the way we normally are, it’s going to be somewhat bittersweet. But again, we’re thankful for the ability to come together in some capacity.”

In Bergen County, New Jersey, more than 2,000 people gathered at a park to mark Eid. Ather Usmani, president of Darul Islah mosque, said his organization worked closely with the county to get permission for the event.

“It’s a huge, huge difference from the last year,” Usmani said before the start of Eid, adding that it helps that many have been vaccinated with the encouragement of the mosque’s leadership.

“We are instructing people not to embrace, not to hug, just say, ‘Hello, hi,’ from 6 feet apart.”

The schedule also included a remembrance of community members who died of the virus.

“It’s been tough for several families, and we will pray for the people who are still sick, and the message is for unity for the community,” Usmani said.