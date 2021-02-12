For her directorial debut, Robin Wright found ‘Land’

Robin Wright used to joke that her directorial debut had already been made. It was called “Blue Valentine,” it starred Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling as a couple falling apart, it came out in 2010 and it was directed by Derek Cianfrance, not her. And she’d always assumed that hers would eventually be in that vein, but then “Land” fell into her lap a few years ago.

The film, which is now in theaters from Focus Features, finds a successful Chicago woman leaving her life behind after a horrifying tragedy for a solitary existence in the mountains of Wyoming.

Wright had been dreaming of directing for a while. She can’t exactly pinpoint when it started in her almost four decades in the entertainment business, but the itch would come up every now and then, when she’d see a director unable to reach actors in the right way or just have a clearer vision for how something should be shot. She always backed away, thinking she wasn’t ready. Then, six seasons into “House of Cards,” she stepped up and got her own on-the-job training.

When “Land” came to her, she said, it was at a time when there seemed to be mass shootings almost every week. And this script resonated in a way that none had before, from the reason Wright's Edee leaves her life to the way she starts to heal.