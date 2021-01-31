For emerging adults, pandemic serves up unique challenges

“We have reason to be worried about it, and we have reason to provide more support for these young adults,” she says. “There are good times and bad times, and when you are graduating in a bad time, that can actually have an impact on your earnings for the next 10 years.”

Nearly half of the participants report depression, anxiety and loneliness, she says, and an open-ended question that allowed participants to express anything on their minds produced a torrent of negativity.

“We didn’t think so many people would pour out honestly how they feel,” she says. “People really needed to vent someplace or somewhere. They want to be heard.”

Jeffrey Arnett, the psychologist who coined the term “emerging adulthood” two decades ago, predicts this population will be able to pick up the pieces. Emerging adults tend to be pessimistic about society at large, and that likely will deepen due to the pandemic, he says. But they often are quite optimistic about their individual situations.