For a third time, judge rejects bail for Ghislaine Maxwell

She added: “And that same uncertainty — and the possibility that she will be able to successfully resist, or at least delay, extradition — incentivizes flight, particularly because of the Defendant’s substantial international ties.”

The judge noted that Maxwell, who is a U.S. citizen, wanted to retain control over $450,000 of her assets to cover living expenses, along with other assets, including jewelry and other personal property potentially worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“While those amounts may be a small percentage of the Defendant’s total assets, they represent a still-substantial amount that could easily facilitate flight," Nathan said.

The judge also said she continues to have concerns that Maxwell exhibited a “lack of candor regarding her assets when she was first arrested.”

Several weeks ago, the judge rejected a bail package in which lawyers for Maxwell offered to pledge $28.5 million toward bail, including $22.5 million belonging to Maxwell and her husband.

The lawyers also said Maxwell could remain in a New York City dwelling with armed guards who would ensure she would not flee.