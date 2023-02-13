The NFL season just wrapped with Sunday's Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, and while the weather didn't come into play with the game played in a domed stadium, our guest this week talks about what it's like covering sporting events and the challenges of weather.

Kris Budden is a reporter for ESPN and covered San Diego Padres games before moving to her current role covering college football and basketball. She shares several stories, including the problems that rain brings for teams and broadcasters, how lightning factors into coverage, and some travel challenges getting to and from games.

The meteorologists also share their most memorable weather stories from sporting events they attended. This episode was recorded three days before the Super Bowl, so the team wraps things up by sharing their predictions. You as listeners can now hear how well those have aged...

Sneak preview

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.