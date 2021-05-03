'Football City, USA' killings raise sport safety concerns

Those who knew Adams stress that there is no definitive link between the concussions he sustained as a football player and the act of deadly violence this month. But in the aftermath, some leaders in the city's football community are reflecting on how to frame what happened to the many young players still in the game.

Lawrence Brown, a youth coach who grew up with Adams and played on the same small fry team, said the killings changed his perspective. He's been thinking lately about emphasizing that players need to live their lives outside the game, too. “We know we can’t play football forever. We know we can't play any sport forever,” Brown said.

Growing up alongside future football stars has been exciting for Kia Wright, but now she's worried for her own 12-year-old son Kaleb. She wants him to play baseball, but her son’s passion for football outshines any other sport.

She said Kaleb heard about the shooting on the news, but wouldn't talk about it, probably fearing she'd pull him out of football if he did.

"I can’t take him out of a game that he loves,” Wright said.

