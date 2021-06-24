Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Ludacris to play New Orleans Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Ludacris, The Isley Brothers, Melissa Etheridge and Trombone Shorty are among the acts slated to take the stage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which returns this fall after a one-year hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Thursday.

The 2021 festival is scheduled to run Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17.

“We were determined to put on this festival in October,” said Quint Davis, chief executive of Festival Productions Inc., which produces the event. “There were challenges in doing that but we don't mind challenges.”

The festival usually runs the last weekend of April and the first weekend of May, but Davis said he doesn't think the change in the calendar will stop longtime festivalgoers from returning.

“I think people have come to realize how much the festival means to them,” he said. “And I think people are bursting to come, not only from New Orleans and Louisiana but from outside. We're hearing that hotels are booking up and flights into the city are booking up too.”

Davis said he can't wait for opening day.