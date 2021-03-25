Following spa shootings ex-US attorneys condemn acts of hate

ATLANTA (AP) — After the killings of eight people at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, a group of former top prosecutors issued an open letter Thursday expressing support for the Asian American community and condemning acts of hatred against any group.

The letter notes that the more than 120 former U.S. attorneys who signed it are from all parts of the country and represent different races, religions, sexual orientations, genders, generations and political affiliations.

“And in these hyper-partisan and divisive times, we may disagree on a lot," the letter says. "But we agree on this: We are united in supporting the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities as we mourn together.”

They also expressed unity “in our condemnation of all acts of hatred and bigotry, and the words of hatred and bigotry that inspire them, whether they are directed at Asians, Blacks, women, members of the LGBTQ community or any other historically disadvantaged group.”