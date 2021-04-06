Floyd's family takes its seat in ex-officer's murder trial

At one point Philonise Floyd shook his head and turned his eyes away from the TV screen as it showed his brother laying unresponsive on a stretcher. But the jurors watched closely and stopped taking notes. A Black juror covered her mouth. Philonise Floyd rubbed the top of his head in distress as he lowered his head almost between his knees.

Rodney Floyd, George Floyd's youngest brother, who also came up from Houston for the trial, heard tearful testimony last week from Charles McMillian, an older bystander who recognized Chauvin from the neighborhood. McMillian told the officer after an ambulance took Floyd away that he didn’t respect what Chauvin had done.

During a graphic video of officers struggling with George Floyd inside and then outside the squad car, yelling “Mama” and “I can’t breathe,” Rodney Floyd held his hands and looked down, shaking his head, refusing to watch. He later told a reporter in the hallway, through tears, that he did watch some of the video out of the corner of his eye.

He watched at least some of the other videos too. His jaw visibly clenched and his head shook as he heard his brother's cries for help. But he turned his head as one video showed Chauvin's knee on his brother's neck.