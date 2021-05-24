Floyd's death laid bare the 'Minnesota Paradox' of racism

“What feels significantly different now is that we’re not just doing political organizing, turnout, education,” she said. “It feels like it’s really going to another place... our psyches, our souls, our spirits.”

Anderson spends his time these days trying to make change happen by working to restore the city’s Rondo neighborhood, where he grew up, a community ripped in half by the construction of Interstate 94 in the 1960s. For Anderson, it was all the more painful because he and others saw Rondo as a respite from a “hostile and oftentimes racist world.”

“What made Rondo so unique was that it provided a haven where it was kept to an absolute minimum,” Anderson said. It was a nurturing place where people were called “mister” instead of “boy,” he said, where children heard stories from their elders in the barber or beauty shops that prepared them for the racism of the world outside.

Thompson and other Black state lawmakers elected after Floyd's death don't see today's Minnesota as such a haven. They have only to look at the fate of police accountability legislation, which stalled out this year amid Republican opposition.