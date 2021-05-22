Floyd legislation reveals divide in police-reform movement

One top Democrat, Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina, the highest-ranking Black lawmaker in Congress, has suggested he would be open to a compromise, and Bass said she agreed with his broader point that it’s not worth walking away from a deal if Democrats cannot include every priority.

“I also agree that the day that President Biden signs this bill, the next day, we keep working,” Bass said. “Because this bill, I think, will be significant. But in no way, shape or form do I think it’s going to be enough.”

Police have killed roughly 1,000 people in the U.S. each year since 2015, and a disproportionate number of the victims have been Black. Studies of criminal justice data show Black Americans are far more likely than white Americans to be pulled over by police and are as much as three times more likely to be searched.

Black men were about 2.5 times more likely than white men to be killed by police between 2013 and 2018, according to a 2019 study published by the National Academy of Sciences. Black women were 1.4 more times likely than white women to be killed by police, according to the same study.