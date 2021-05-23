Floyd killing prompts some states to limit or ban chokeholds

While the city had previously banned chokeholds, no statewide legislation followed Garner’s death. It wasn’t until the Floyd killing that the New York Legislature passed a bill to effectively ban police use of chokeholds and make it a felony.

The lawmaker who pushed the ban said a similar bill introduced in 2014, shortly after Garner died, failed to gain traction.

“When I came to the Senate, I came looking for this bill,” state Sen. Brian Benjamin said of the legislation he introduced in 2019. “But it wasn’t until George Floyd’s murder occurred that the nationwide, global energy around ‘We’ve got to do something,’ really changed the dynamics in New York.”

When asked to speculate why the Legislature didn’t act after the Garner death, Benjamin said there was room for detractors to give the officer the benefit of the doubt. He said what happened in Minneapolis was different.

“With the Floyd video, there’s absolutely no wiggle room of any kind around the evilness of what was happening there,” he said.

The legislation related to chokeholds and neck restraints is part of a broader effort in many states to address police procedures, training and discipline since Floyd's death.