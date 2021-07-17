Floyd Cooper, acclaimed children's illustrator, dead at 65

NEW YORK (AP) — Floyd Cooper, an award-winning illustrator and author of children's books whose mission to offer candid and positive images of Black history included subjects ranging from Frederick Douglass and the civil rights movement to Venus and Serena Williams, has died. He was 65.

Author Carole Boston Weatherford, whose “Becoming Billie Holiday” and “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” were illustrated by Cooper, told The Associated Press in an email that he died early Friday after being ill with cancer for several months. She did not immediately provide further details.

“His cinematic illustrations brought stories to life and held readers close,” Weatherford said. “A devoted family man and genuine friend, Floyd was a gifted illustrator and truth-teller. His legacy will continue to enlighten and to inspire for generations to come.”

Cooper was a Tulsa, Oklahoma, native who drew upon his grandfather's memories in illustrating Weatherford's book on the 1921 tragedy. He grew up poor, and spoke of moving around so often in Tulsa that he attended 11 different elementary schools. But he showed an early gift for drawing and received a scholarship to attend the University of Oklahoma.