Florida school superintendent says he will be vindicated

Gov. Ron DeSantis empaneled the grand jury shortly after he took office in 2019 to examine safety issues at Florida's schools. He had campaigned on removing Runcie from office but Florida governors can only remove elected local officials accused of wrongdoing. Runcie was appointed by the Broward County school board and only its members can remove him.

Two issues the grand jury investigated are whether Broward County school officials misappropriated millions of dollars from a bond measure partially aimed at improving campus safety and if officials intentionally underreported on-campus crimes committed by students. The grand jury concluded its work earlier this month, but its final report has not been released.

Since the shooting, Runcie and Broward County district administrators have been accused by critics of lying about school crime rates and discipline problems in official reports. For example, Stoneman Douglas reported zero incidents of bullying among its 3,200 students between 2014 and 2017 and three incidents of vandalism.

To convict Runcie of perjury, prosecutors will need to show that he knowingly lied and that any misstatements were not simply mistakes.