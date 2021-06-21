Florida principal crafts personal notes for 459 graduates

“When the little girl, who was sitting in my row at graduation, opened up her note and read it, she went ‘Wow, I can’t believe he did this and remembered this about me,’” Kittrell said. “It was just so touching that he did that for all of the graduates.”

Reaves said he's always tried to work in something special for each graduating class, by recognizing certain students and through the songs played at commencements.

Last June, the seniors graduated at Daytona International Speedway and the school put customized yard signs made for each student on the football field. It was filmed by a drone.

The response to Reaves’ personalized notes has been positive and he feels humbled by the experience.

“It was an incredible class of students and I was honored to serve them,” Reaves said. “In a sense they lost five quarters. The pandemic started when they were juniors and it impacted their entire senior year.”

Parents and teachers have expressed their gratitude to Reaves on the Matanzas High School’s Facebook page.

“It was very sweet and the first I’ve heard of,” said Traci Carter in the comments. “This touch(ed) my graduate! Principal Reaves went above and beyond here and my child will never forget him.”

