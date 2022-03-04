 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Florida passes abortion ban; February jobs report coming today; masks now optional at auto plants

  • 0

Today is Friday, March 4, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Unseasonably warm temperatures remain across the South as the West sees rain, snow, and cold temperatures. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

CPAC DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. 

Florida Republicans send 15-week abortion ban to governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Abortions after 15 weeks would be banned in Florida under a bill Republican senators sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis late Thursday, capping a bitter debate in the statehouse as a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision may limit abortion rights in America.

People are also reading…

DeSantis, a Republican, has previously signaled his support for the proposal and is expected to sign it into law.

“I want abortion to be legal safe and accessible but I fear this bill moves us in the other direction, forcing women with means to travel out of state and those struggling economically to resort to potentially dangerous options," said Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories.

***

Economy Jobs Report

For sale and hiring signs are displayed at an Armani Exchange store, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. 

Hiring was likely solid in February despite rising inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — With omicron cases having eased, America's employers likely added jobs at a robust pace in February, reflecting an economy that is generally healthy despite high inflation and new risks resulting from Russia's war against Ukraine.

Job growth is estimated to have reached 400,000 last month, with the unemployment rate dipping from 4% to 3.9%, according to economists surveyed by data provider FactSet. Though that pace would fall below the average gain for the past three months of 541,000, it would still reflect solid hiring.

The Labor Department will issue the February jobs report at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Friday.

***

Virus Outbreak Auto Plants

FILE - This March 24, 2021, file photo shows a sign near an entrance to a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo. 

Masks optional at auto plants not in high virus risk areas

DETROIT (AP) — Face masks will be optional for U.S. union auto workers, as long as their factories are in counties that are not at high risk for the novel coronavirus.

A task force of officials from Ford, General Motors, Stellantis and the United Auto Workers union decided to drop a mask requirement at a meeting on Thursday.

The union says in a statement that the group decided to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in making masks optional, regardless of vaccination status.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Friday, March 4

As war rages, Paralympics open in Beijing without Russia
Olympics
AP

As war rages, Paralympics open in Beijing without Russia

  • By KEN MORITSUGU - Associated Press
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — The Winter Paralympics opened Friday in Beijing with the Russian athletes sent home, the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China and an impassioned call for peace.

Ukraine nuclear plant fire caused by Russian shelling is extinguished; no radiation released
World
breaking

Ukraine nuclear plant fire caused by Russian shelling is extinguished; no radiation released

  • By JIM HEINTZ, YURAS KARMANAU and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV, Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Russia attacked and has taken control of Europe's largest nuclear site. Ukrainian firefighters have extinguished the blaze. The latest from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 9 of Russian assault
National
AP

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 9 of Russian assault

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Russia’s war on Ukraine is now in its ninth day. Russian forces have shelled Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, sparking a fire there that was extinguished overnight. The U.N. nuclear watchdog says there was no sign Friday of radiation leaks.

Hiring was likely solid in February despite rising inflation
Business Monthly

Hiring was likely solid in February despite rising inflation

  • By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER - AP Economics Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — With omicron cases having eased, America's employers likely added jobs at a robust pace in February, reflecting an economy t…

Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs
Technology
AP

Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs

  • By JOSH BOAK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden has been pushing for more U.S. factory jobs — and he'll be joined Friday by the CEO of technology company Siemens USA to announce a $54 million investment in producing equipment for the electrical infrastructure.

Masks optional at auto plants not in high virus risk areas
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Masks optional at auto plants not in high virus risk areas

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

DETROIT (AP) — Face masks will be optional for U.S. union auto workers, as long as their factories are in counties that are not at high risk for the novel coronavirus.

Florida Republicans send 15-week abortion ban to governor
National
AP

Florida Republicans send 15-week abortion ban to governor

  • By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Abortions after 15 weeks would be banned in Florida under a bill Republican senators sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis late Thursday, capping a bitter debate in the statehouse as a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision may limit abortion rights in America.

Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
National
AP

Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid

  • By DYLAN LOVAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky police officer was found not guilty Thursday on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Breonna Taylor's apartment during a botched drug raid that resulted in Taylor's death.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján: 'Absolute honor to be back' after stroke
National Politics
AP

Sen. Ben Ray Luján: 'Absolute honor to be back' after stroke

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico returned to Congress on Thursday for the first time since he had a stroke, which kept him away from Washington for weeks and temporarily weakened Democrat's hold on power in the equally divided Senate.

House backs bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

House backs bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

  • By KEVIN FREKING - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill that would dramatically boost health care services and disability benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan won approval Thursday in the House.

***

MORNING LISTEN

On this episode of Utterly Moderate we are talking about economic sanctions and how they might impact Russia in segment one with Alan Cole, the founder of Full Stack Economics.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Spain Festival Carnival

A "Mascaritas" stands amongst revelers, dressed as "Diablos de Luzon" or Luzon Devil's, covered in oil and soot carrying bull horns on their heads and cowbells on belts representing the devil during carnival celebrations in the small village of Luzon, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Preserved records from the fourteenth century document Luzon's carnival, but the real origin of the tradition could be much older. Carnival festivals are celebrated in their own way around hundreds of villages in Spain. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Mar. 4

Today in history: Mar. 4

In 1966, John Lennon of The Beatles was quoted in the London Evening Standard as saying, “We’re more popular than Jesus now,” a comment that c…

Today in sports history: March 4

Today in sports history: March 4

In 1990, Hank Gathers dies after collapsing during Loyola Marymount’s West Coast Conference tournament game against Portland. He was 23.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Watch Now: Related Video

NATO chief slams Russia 'recklessness' in Ukraine nuclear plant shelling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News