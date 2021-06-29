Florida officials pledge multiple probes into condo collapse

"I think that’s what is happening. Those first responders are breaking their backs trying to find anybody they can. I think they are going to continue to do that. They’ve been very selfless. They’ve put themselves at risk to do it.”

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett cited the case of a woman who was found alive 17 days after a garment factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, collapsed in 2013, killing more than 1,000 people.

“No one is giving up hope here. ... We are dedicated to getting everyone out of that pile of rubble," Burkett said.

Martin Langesfeld, whose sister, 26-year-old Nicole Langesfeld, is missing in the collapse, also expressed hope that there are still survivors.

“We’re not alone in this. There’s hope. I really believe miracles do happen. Things like this have happened around the world," he said during a vigil Monday night on the beach near the collapsed building.

The collapse has drawn scrutiny of the safety of older high-rise buildings throughout South Florida. Cava ordered a 30-day audit on whether buildings 40 years old or older are complying with a required recertification of their structural integrity, and that any issues raised by inspections are being addressed. She’s also urged municipalities within the county to follow suit.