Florida officers begin deploying to US-Mexico border

DeSantis has been vocal in his criticism of President Joe Biden's administration.

“We are witnessing a catastrophe at the southern border under the Biden Administration," DeSantis said in a statement.

Large numbers of migrants have been showing up at the border, many turning themselves over to U.S. Border Patrol agents in hopes of staying to fight asylum cases. But the numbers of families and children traveling without their parents crossing into the U.S. have dropped sharply since March and April while the encounters with single adults have remained high.

DeSantis arrived in the state's Panhandle on Friday to see off some of the departing law enforcement personnel, who will be deployed for 16-day shifts.

“They will get there and they will be ready to go on Monday,” he said, adding that he, too, would soon be headed to the border. “We look forward to being able to see them in action.”

The personnel will be at the disposal of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who issued a call to their fellow governors earlier this month for help — charging that the Biden administration “has proven unwilling or unable” to secure the U.S.-Mexico border. GOP governors in Idaho, Iowa and Nebraska also have vowed to send personnel.