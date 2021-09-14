Florida mom reunited with daughter abducted at age 6 in 2007

CLERMONT, Fla. — The Clermont Police Department in Florida announced Monday that a mother has been reunited with her daughter, who was just 6 years old when she was abducted from her home in 2007.
According to a news release, the Clermont Police Detective Division said it received a call on Sept. 2 from Angelica Vences-Salgado, who told authorities she had been contacted by her daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez, on social media. Hernandez told her mother she was in Mexico and requested she meet her at the Point of Entry in Laredo, Texas, on Sept. 10, police said.
Clermont police coordinated with state and federal agencies ahead of the reunion "to intercept the victim and to determine if the identity of the female was the victim in this case."
On Sept. 10, authorities from Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Laredo Police Department intercepted the pair at the Laredo border.
"Based on the documentation provided to these agencies by Angelica and the Clermont Police Department, they determined that the female was indeed Jacqueline Hernandez who was abducted from her mother in 2007," the release says.
Hernandez, now 19, was then reunited with her mother.
The statement from Clermont police omitted key details, including whether authorities are still pursuing Hernandez’s captors. It also didn’t explain how she made it back to the border or what had happened to her in the years since her abduction.
