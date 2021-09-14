 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florida mom reunited with daughter abducted at age 6 in 2007
0 comments
spotlight AP

Florida mom reunited with daughter abducted at age 6 in 2007

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Reunited mom and daughter

Angelica Vences-Salgado is reunited with her daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez, who was just six years old when she was abducted from her home in 2007.

CLERMONT, Fla. — The Clermont Police Department in Florida announced Monday that a mother has been reunited with her daughter, who was just 6 years old when she was abducted from her home in 2007.

According to a news release, the Clermont Police Detective Division said it received a call on Sept. 2 from Angelica Vences-Salgado, who told authorities she had been contacted by her daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez, on social media. Hernandez told her mother she was in Mexico and requested she meet her at the Point of Entry in Laredo, Texas, on Sept. 10, police said.

Clermont police coordinated with state and federal agencies ahead of the reunion "to intercept the victim and to determine if the identity of the female was the victim in this case."

On Sept. 10, authorities from Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Laredo Police Department intercepted the pair at the Laredo border.

"Based on the documentation provided to these agencies by Angelica and the Clermont Police Department, they determined that the female was indeed Jacqueline Hernandez who was abducted from her mother in 2007," the release says.

Hernandez, now 19, was then reunited with her mother.

The statement from Clermont police omitted key details, including whether authorities are still pursuing Hernandez’s captors. It also didn’t explain how she made it back to the border or what had happened to her in the years since her abduction.

— Tribune News Service contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed

Firefighters, photographers and airport employees describe their experiences 20 years after 9/11, how some New York City business and churches are honoring the victims, and more videos from the past week you may have missed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News