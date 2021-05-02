Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31

Jorge Gough, Jaime’s father, told the Miami Herald that he was “shocked” to learn of Hernandez's death.

“I was not expecting this at all,” Gough said. He said he and his wife still talk about their son, who would now be 31, but “not in a sad way.” His son was a straight-A student who played the violin.

“We miss him, and the big question is: What would he be today?” he said.

Hernandez had planned to kill two friends, but Andre Martin got leery when Hernandez tried to lure him and Gough into the stall. The bell rang and the three went to class. The next day, Hernandez killed Gough.

Martin is now a Miami-Dade County police detective. He told the Herald he had mixed feelings about Hernandez's death.

“My continued condolences for Jaime Gough’s parents, and the entire Gough family,” Martin said. “And the Hernandez family — they were not the ones who committed a crime and they did lose a family member.”

