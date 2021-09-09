Florida man wins $1 million the day he opened his auto shop

CALLAHAN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man won $1 million in a lottery game the same day he and his wife opened an auto repair shop.

Brian Woodle, 46, bought the $5 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket from a Circle K in Callahan.

“I love working on vehicles and it has always been my dream to own my own repair shop,” Woodle said in a news release sent by the Florida Lottery. “At the end of our first day, I stopped by Circle K to get a few things and picked up a Lottery ticket; just like that we won a million bucks!”

He selected to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000, the lottery said. The Circle K store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Callahan is near Jacksonville on Florida's Atlantic Coast.

