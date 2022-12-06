Florida man tried to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event, police say

A Florida man was arrested at a Walmart in St. Cloud, Florida, according to a Thursday Facebook post from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Call it a case of terrible timing. Apparently, this individual picked the worst possible day to do wrong: a Shop with a Cop event, helping families in need buy necessities with the help of police officers.
“Seriously we just can’t make this up,” begins the sheriff’s office news release. “Brad decided to steal from our good neighbors and partners at Walmart in St. Cloud while we were conducting the Shop With a Cop event with the children of our community,” says the Facebook post. “Bad news, Brad!
The agency goes on to explain the store was “full of deputies,” close to 40 of them, on top of the folks from the forensics and community services teams and even Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez himself.
Some commenters couldn’t get over the irony, another saw it as an opportunity for the kids there to learn a valuable lesson.
“He didn’t know you guys were going to be there (sarcasm), he thought it was going to be a regular shoplifting day for him,” wrote in one. “Two jobs at the same time, arresting him and teaching the kids why you shouldn’t do that!”
“The law enforcement vehicles in the parking lot didn’t give you a clue?” asked another social media user rhetorically.
And yet another summed up the situation: “Call it the wrong place at the wrong time.”
The cities with the most break-ins and burglaries
Cities With the Most Break-Ins / Burglaries
Over the past decade burglary and larceny rates have declined
Daytime break-ins of homes are most common
Southern states experience the most property crime
A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead two days after being reported missing. A FedEx driver who made a delivery to her home shortly before she disappeared was arrested in her death. A tip led authorities to the man.
Some of these locations experience a full range of temperatures — from very high in the summer to nail-bitingly cold in the winter. Others simply experience cooler versions of their typically warm (or cold) weather.
The decision represents a significant win for federal prosecutors, clearing the way for them to use as part of their investigation the entire tranche of documents seized during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.