Florida man sued for not paying up after betting on Trump

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A friendly $100 wager over the 2020 Presidential election has landed in a Florida small claims court.

Before the election, Sean Hynes, a Trump supporter from St. Petersburg, reached out to Jeffrey Costa, an acquaintance who is a Biden supporter from Atlanta. The deal was sealed on Facebook Messenger: If Trump won, Costa would pay $100. If Biden won, Hynes would pay up.

But once the votes were counted, Hynes refused to acknowledge the Democrat's victory, even after recounts, the Supreme Court’s rejection of court challenges and the Electoral College's confirmation, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Costa, 50, decided to sue. He's seeking the $100, plus $250 in court costs and $300 in interest on the unpaid bet. He's representing himself in the action, filed Dec. 28 in Pinellas County small claims court.

“You should have the integrity in your principles to follow through with what you have proposed,” Costa told the newspaper.

Costa first messaged Hynes on Nov. 7, the day after the election was called in Biden’s favor, to ask for the money.