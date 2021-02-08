Florida man sentenced in Giuliani-related fraud case

Before the sentence was announced, Correia told Oetken he's tried to be a better father and husband since his arrest.

“I feel true remorse," he said.

In court papers, Correia largely blamed his slide into criminal behavior on his association with Parnas.

Parnas has pleaded not guilty to charges related to Fraud Guarantee and other charges alleging he made illegal contributions to politicians he thought could aid his political and business interests.

The prosecution generated headlines after Parnas and another co-defendant worked with Giuliani to try to get Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Giuliani has said he knew nothing about contributions by the men. He has not been charged.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos had urged a sentence of about three years in prison for Correia, which was what federal sentencing guidelines suggested.

The prosecutor said Correia was essentially “the closer" in conversations with investors and “bragged about his lavish lifestyle" with at least one investor.