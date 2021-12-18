Florida man kicked off plane for wearing thong on face, says it was mask mandate protest

A Florida man’s attempt to challenge the TSA’s mask mandate got him kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday morning. The man chose to wear women’s underwear on his face to make the point that he thought the mask-wearing law was silly, news reports say.

According to a report by NBC 2 News, Adam Jenne was traveling to Washington, D.C. from the Fort Lauderdale airport, but was removed from the flight before takeoff because flight staff did not accept the red thong he wore on his face as complying with the federal mask mandate.

“I think the best way to illustrate absurdity is with absurdity,” NBC 2 quoted Jenne as saying.

Wednesday’s attempt is not the first time the Cape Coral, Fla., man has tried flying while wearing women’s panties as a mask.

“Every single flight has been met with different reactions from the flight crew,” said Jenne, according to NBC 2. “Some with a wild appreciation, others confrontational.”

Fox 4 noted that the staff on United Airlines flight 1750 didn’t find it amusing.

“You’re going to have to come off the airplane. We’re not going to let you travel,” said a flight attendant in a cell phone video recorded by a passenger and cited by Fox 4.

Insider reported that a clip circulating on Twitter shows Jenne, 38, being approached by a staff member who asks him to leave the plane “for non-compliance with the airline’s mask requirements.”

While prior attempts at wearing the thong typically saw Jenne making it to his destination, this time that wasn’t the case. He told NBC 2 that he was met by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office after being removed from the plane.

“Eventually, they called TSA and airport security,” said Jenne, according to NBC 2.

Fox 4 reported that other passengers started to speak up shortly after Jenne left the plane, which can be seen in the Twitter clip. And the report cited Jenne, who said that several passengers ended up getting off the plane, in apparent support.

Jenne explained why the rule doesn’t make sense to him: “There’s nothing more absurd than having to wear a mask until I get to cruising altitude so that I can order Tito’s by the double and snack on pretzels,” Fox 4 cited.

Insider cited Jenne’s interview with NBC affiliate, WBBH News, where he compared his actions to that of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks.

“Everything else that has sparked change in this country has started from everyday people. Rosa Parks wasn’t famous. She changed the course of history,” Jenne told the network.

